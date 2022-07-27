CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is hoping to get help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in “distraction scams” around Chesterfield this month.

Police said the incidents that have been reported involve one or a few suspects approaching the victim, attempting to “help” them with something (something on their clothes, something wrong with their car, etc.), and stealing the victims’ wallets or purses while they are distracted.

According to Chesterfield Police, the scammers tend to target the older population.

Tips from Chesterfield Police to avoid being scammed:

Be aware of your surroundings

Remember to trust your gut

Remember that not everyone has our best interests in mind

If you have been a victim of this crime, police advise you to call the non-emergency police line to file a report at 804-748-1251.

If you recognize either of the pictured suspected scammers, police ask for you to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or p3tips.com/699.