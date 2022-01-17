Chesterfield Crime Solvers searching for two fugitives in their 30s

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help with locating two fugitives.

Jamar Nathaniel Wilson is wanted for manufacture, sale, and possession of controlled substance, as well as felony eluding. 35-year-old Wilson is 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Rigoberto Jop Sosa is wanted for sex offense. 38-year-old Sosa is 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Wilson or Sosa, police said to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.