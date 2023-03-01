CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Chesterfield County will be able to enjoy free curbside recycling, but not for long.

The County is transitioning to a curbside recycling collection model where citizens can work directly with private companies for recycling collection. Several privately owned companies have said they will be providing the service, including Choice Waste Services (804-234-4444) (Currently Available), GFL Environmental (804-843-9288) (Currently Available), Tidewater Fibre Corporation (TFC) Recycling (757-543-5766) (Beginning July 1, 2023), Waste Management (800-834-2805) (Beginning Spring 2023), Zan’s Refuse Service, Inc (804-897-1338) (Beginning June 1, 2023).

Each privately-owned company will provide residents with instructions on their containers, and containers no longer needed can be brought to one of two Chesterfield Convenience Centers: the Northern Area Convenience Center at 3200 Warbro Road in Midlothian or the Southern Area Convenience Center at 6700 Landfill Drive in Chester.

Recycling bin (FILE)

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors formally approved waiving the $20.50 county curbside recycling fee for the first six months of 2022 at a meeting on Feb. 22. Eligible households will be able to remain in the program for free until July 1.

The fee waiver was adopted in the hopes of encouraging more residents to participate in the curbside recycling program.