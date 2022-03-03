CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — One local dance studio is raising money to help Ukrainians recover from the Russian invasion.

The Fred Astaire Dance Studio in North Chesterfield will hold a Fundraising Dance Party for Ukrainian Families next week.

Maggie Small, co-owner of the studio, said they’re organizing this event to show support for those who need it the most.

The studio has served around 400 people over the past six months.

Small said all five of their dance instructors are Ukrainian and still have family members in the country during the war.

“We are hoping to rally and transform the gracious support already felt from our students during each lesson by making a tangible difference for those in need,” she said.

Alina Suvidova, one of the first dance instructors to join the studio when it opened in 2018, said she felt helpless when it came to taking action for Ukrainian families in need.

“This idea about a fundraiser event for Astaire Richmond was like a sunrise for us. Like yes! We now see the way how we can help the families who need it,” she said.

Suvidova said the last time she saw her family was four years ago before she left the country to move to Virginia. She said that times have been hard not seeing her family as often, especially since she’s expecting a baby.

“My family is doing well. They had a difficult moment when it was fighting in their city, but right now it’s getting more calm and my family actually volunteered to help the other people that needed help,” she said.

Small said local businesses are donating door prizes for the event including tickets to the Richmond Ballet and meals at certain restaurants.

All donations and proceeds from ticket sales will be divided between each Ukrainian instructor, and they will ultimately decide how to use the funds to help their families or Ukrainian charities.

“We will absolutely be dancing the night away,” she said. “Fred Astaire Dance Studio Richmond is a solace from life’s challenges for our students and it is important to us that the instructors can feel that, too.”

The fundraiser is Friday, March 11 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 at the door and refreshments will be served.

“We are preparing something special, something to a Ukrainian song, something really special for everyone to see and feel what it is being Ukrainian,” said Suvidova.