CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has announced that it has decided on a location for it’s first new high school since 2006.

According to a Chesterfield County’s website, the 2,400-student school will be located on county-owned land on Duval Road, about 1,600 feet west of the intersection of Duval Road and Otterdale Road.

Approved by voters in a 2022 referendum, the new school would alleviate capacity-related issues at Chesterfield’s current newest high school, Cosby, which opened in 2006 and is currently over 100% capacity.

The county plans to construct several new roads around the school in anticipation of increased car traffic through the area.

The county also says it plans to open an 1,800-student middle school and a 1,000-student elementary school on county-owned property east of the future Powhite Parkway extension.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors will begin the process of obtaining the necessary permits to build a school on the site, which is currently zoned for residential use. The process will include community meetings, public hearings and a traffic study.

The county says it plans to open the school to students by the fall of 2027.