CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County has declared an emergency water restriction to all water customers until further notice.

Due to recent flooding over the weekend, the Jahnke Road pump station, which supplies water to Chesterfield and portions of Powhatan County, is temporarily shutdown. Emergency repairs are needed.

Customers are being asked to conserve water for essential use only and immediately stop irrigation. The water is safe to drink.