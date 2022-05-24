CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have what it takes to work at a major operations facility? Chesterfield County’s Department of Utilities is holding a job fair and hiring event for a number of positions.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 25, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, located on 10300 Courthouse Road.

The Department is looking to hire for several full-time roles, including plant operator, utility worker and electronic control specialist, among other positions.

The county offers competitive pay with full benefits packages covering health insurance, retirement plan, holidays and paid time off. A career development program is also available along with opportunities for pay raises and advancement.

Attendees at the event are asked to bring a valid driver’s license and be ready to fill out job applications.