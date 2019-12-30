Chesterfield deputies searching for felon who removed GPS monitor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Chesterfield County are searching for a convicted felon who removed his GPS monitor while on house arrest.

The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday that 30-year-old Jai Alquan King removed his GPS monitor that he was required to wear while on house arrest and left his home in the 8900 block of Germont Avenue.

King was serving a 26-month sentence for convictions of petit larceny and convicted felon in possession of ammunition. He is now wanted for felony escape.

His location is currently unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Emergency Communications Center at 748-1251.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.