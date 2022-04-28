CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield Sheriff’s Deputy was recognized by the County Board of Supervisors for helping during a house fire near her home.

Deputy Kiara Marshall was on her way home from a 12-hour shift at Chesterfield County Jail on March 22, when she was alerted to a fire at a house down the street.

When Marshall got there, she found a woman with burns in the front yard. As medics and fire crews assisted, Marshall comforted and talked with three children who lived in the home, later driving them to a friend’s house.