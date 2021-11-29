Chesterfield detectives still searching for answers to who killed a man in Bridget Court 11 years ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Eleven years later, Chesterfield County detectives are still working to solve a 2010 shooting investigation that left a man dead.

On Friday, November 12, 2010, around 11:40 pm., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Bridget Court in North Chesterfield.

Once the officers arrived on scene, the found James Patrick Moseley in the parking lot of his townhouse suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described a suspect as a Black man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt in the area at the time of the shooting. They also saw a dark-colored vehicle speeding away from the area.

If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, click p3tips.com/699 or visit crimesolvers.net for more information. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.