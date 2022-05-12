CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead, and another was hospitalized after a double shooting in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield police said they received a call for a shooting at 9:20 p.m., and upon arrival at 15100 Timsberry Circle, found one male dead in the back seat of a sedan.

Police said a second victim was found outside of the car, away from the sedan at a nearby apartment complex with a gunshot wound in the leg. The ages of the victims have not been released.

The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield shooting scene (8News)

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.