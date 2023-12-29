CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Magnolia Green residents rejoice! Gone are the days of traversing through miles of stop-and-go Hull Street Road traffic to get your burrito bowl fix.

A brand new Chipotle is set to open at 15500 Hull Street Road, just minutes from Publix, Saturday, Dec. 30.

This location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane allowing guests to pick up digital orders without leaving the comfort of their car.

Hours

The restaurant will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.