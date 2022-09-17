Chesterfield County, VA. (WRIC) — The dump truck driver accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in a Wednesday crash was now been arrested by the Chesterfield County Police Department.

According to police, 46-year-old Elvin D. McCray was driving a dump truck on the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 when he crashed into a motorcyclist. McCray left the scene on foot.

The motorcyclist, 21-year-old Wade G. Bibey, died at the scene.

After the crash, police obtained arrest warrants for McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked and driving without a commercial driver’s license. Police were initially unable to find McCray until Saturday, Sept. 17, when the Chesterfield County Police Department announced that McCray was found and was arrested without incident.