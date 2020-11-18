Chesterfield Education Foundation to honor five Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni virtually

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) alumni are being honored at the 2020 Bravo! Awards, set to be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, recipients will be honored in an intimate, in-person banquet, while friends, family, and the public can attend via a virtual setting.

“Every year, the Chesterfield Education Foundation celebrates the successes of our school division’s outstanding alumni, and while this year may look different, we appreciate the extra efforts they have taken to honor these exceptional individuals during these unprecedented times,” CCPS Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “We are appreciative that the Foundation is taking time to recognize the profound impact that each of these graduates have had within our local community and in other communities across the nation.”

Bryan Hannum is one of the recipients being honored at the Nov. 19 awards. He graduated from James River High School in 2006, and currently serves as the Director of Student Activities at James River High School. According to a release, Hannum was a teacher for nine years, educating students in World I History classes and in the Leadership and International Relations program. Involved in nonprofit work to bring back the High School’s booster organization, Hannum also helped initiate Rapids Baseball Incorporated, a nonprofit that uses baseball and other activities to benefit the James River and Midlothian communities.

Camille Hansen is the Executive Director at Richmond Friends of the Homeless. She graduated from Midlothian High School in 1997. According to release, the nonprofit’s mission is to strengthen and enrich the community life of Richmond’s underprivileged population through a daily hot meals program. Hansen has worked to expand the organization to a second permanent location, and recruits and oversees hundreds of volunteers each month.

Dr. April Ross (left), Quentin D. Washington (center), and Bryan Hannum (right) are being honored at the 2020 Bravo! Awards, presented by the Chesterfield Education Foundation. (Photos: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Quentin D. Washington graduated from Matoaca High School in 2000, and now works as the Director of Product Management at Dotdash, where he leads the product design and development of the company’s portfolio of publications in technology, education, and sustainability. CCPS officials say Washington also leads Dotdash’s accessibility program, ensuring that its digital content and technology are accessible for people, regardless of access or ability.

Chester native George Emerson, Jr. graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1974. Now the Principal at Emerson Companies, Emerson and his wife continue to reside in Chester. According to a release, Emerson founded Emerson Construction Group in 1996, focused on commercial, industrial, and institutional development projects. Recently, his attention has been centered on housing revitalization along the Jefferson Davis corridor in Chesterfield County, including the construction of Colony Village Apartments and Moore’s Lake Apartments.

George Emerson, Jr. (left) and Camille Henson (right) are two of the Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni being honored at the 2020 Bravo! Awards. (Photos: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Lloyd C. Bird High School Class of 1995 graduate Dr. April Ross now serves as the Director of Catalysis and Separations Sciences Laboratory at ExxonMobil Research and Engineering. CCPS officials say Dr. Ross is a co-inventor on nine granted technology patents, and leads scientists developing core capabilities in novel catalysts and process technologies, focused on long-term fundamental research and knowledge-building to address global energy challenges.

“Each one of these honorees is more than just a graduate,” School Board Chair Debbie Bailey said. “They are emblematic of what it looks like to live out the School Board’s vision of creating a better tomorrow. The Bravo! Award winners’ positive contributions are indicative of Chesterfield County Public Schools’ ability to equip students with the skills they need to be successful after graduation, and demonstrate the high return on investment they receive from a strong public education system.”