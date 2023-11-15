CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Electoral Board have submitted the certified results of the 2023 General Election Nov. 14 meeting, effectively signaling the end of the election.

In an unanimous vote, the board certified the 2023 election results for Chesterfield’s Board of Supervisors, School Board and elected county Constitutional Officers:

Board of Supervisors Bermuda District: Jim A. Ingle Clover Hill District: Jessica L. Schneider Dale District: James M. “Jim” Holland Matoaca District: Kevin P. Carroll Midlothian: Mark S. Miller

School Board Bermuda District: Ann Crawley Coker Clover Hill District: Dorothy L. “Dot” Heffron Dale District: Dominique R. Chatters Matoaca District: Steven A. Paranto Midlothian District: Lisa Martin Hudgins

Elected Constitutional Officers: Clerk of Court: Amanda L. Pohl Commonwealth’s Attorney: Erin B. Barr Commissioner of Revenue: Jenefer S. Hughes Sheriff: Karl S. Leonard Treasurer: Rebecca R. Longnaker Soil and Water Conservation Director (James River District): Carey Lynn Allen Laura Lee Thompson



The newly elected Board of Supervisors members and Constitutional Officers will be sworn-in during a private ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. The public will be able to view the ceremony in a livestream posted on the county’s Facebook page.

The first Board of Supervisors meeting will be open to the public and held in the Public Meeting Room at the Chesterfield Government Center Complex, 10100 Iron Bridge Road, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. In this meeting, newly elected members will select a chair and vice chair, as well as vote on its meeting calendar for the rest of the year.

According to the county, 120,600 voters participated in the 2023 General Election, which is 45 percent of over 268,000 of the county’s registered voters. 72,477 people voted in person and 14,274 voted by mail.

In 2022, the voter turnout for Chesterfield on election day was 139,864 people, according to a report by the Virginia Department of Elections, with 269,002 registered voters in the county that year — about 52 percent of the county’s registered voters turned out to the polls last year.

87,440 votes were cast in person and 19,530 were by mail in 2022, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

About 900 officers of elections served in Chesterfield’s 86 precincts on election day, Nov. 7. The county expects a larger voter turnout in 2024 for the upcoming Presidential election, and is asking those interested in serving as an officer to apply here.

More information about the elections in Chesterfield County can be found here.