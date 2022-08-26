CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Crestwood Elementary School greenhouse is back.

After recently moving into a new building, Crestwood Elementary has finally had the opportunity to rebuild a new greenhouse. Crestwood plans to use the greenhouse to grow plants for the Nature Fair, and grow milkweed to attract the school’s mascot, monarch butterflies.







“Crestwood is very much centered on monarch butterflies, they are our school mascot,” said Crestwood Elementary School Principal, Dr. Lindsay Porzio in a Facebook video. ” We use the greenhouse to grow milkweed, for our PTA to grow plants for the Nature Fair. So we were really excited when we moved into our new building but we were missing our greenhouse.”

The old Crestwood building was demolished, and the school was rebuilt and opened to students for the 2020-2021 school year. Since the monarch butterfly is the school mascot, and was recently listed as an endangered species, Crestwood hopes the greenhouse will help to revitalize the local population.

“We envision this whole space to become a monarch way station,” Porzio said.

