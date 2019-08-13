Chesterfield elementary school reopens after being treated for Legionella

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield elementary school reopened after being treated for Legionella bacteria.

Chesterfield County Public Schools told 8News that Greenfield Elementary is now open and that cooling towers at Midlothian Middle and Falling Creek Middle have been treated.

Earlier this month, Chesterfield County Public Schools closed down the schools to investigate the presence of the LP1 strain of Legionella bacteria, discovered in the schools’ cooling towers.

The middle schools are set to reopen once the county receives the testing results. CCPS anticipates the schools could reopen this week.

