Chesterfield elementary school students to return in-person, full-time next month

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Elementary school students in Chesterfield County will return to school buildings for in-person instruction five days a week starting on Feb. 1. The school board approved their return in a 4-1 vote on Tuesday night.

Middle and high school students will continue learning virtually for the time being.

Parents who are not comfortable sending their child back to the classroom have the option to remain virtual. However, that decision is binding and must be made by Jan. 19.

School district leaders recommended the return to in-person learning and let parents know ahead of time of their hopes to bring student’s back into classrooms.

Superintendent Dr. Merv Daughtery penned an extensive letter to families on Monday, outlining the reasoning behind the recommendation. He claims the school system has been deliberate about the safety of its 60,000 students and 7,500 staff members, and says leaders now understand the virus more.

“Ten months into the virus, we believe we are at a point where the recommendations have been thoroughly vetted and proven as time-tested through successful implementation elsewhere, and that it is appropriate to return Chesterfield County Public Schools students safely back into classrooms for in-person instruction five days a week,” Daughtery wrote.