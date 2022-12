CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire crews were called to action during a house fire in Chester Monday night.

At 8:28 p.m. on Dec. 19, Chesterfield Fire and EMS units responded to the 4200 block of Daniels Street for reports of a fire in a single-family home with a basement.

According to Chesterfield Fire, there were heavy smoke and fire conditions in the attic coming from the fireplace.

One adult and two pets are out of their home at this time.