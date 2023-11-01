CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County emergency services are currently responding to a crash involving a Chesterfield County school bus in which two people were injured.

The crash is located at Robious Road and Evon Avenue. Emergency services were called to the location at 2:25 p.m.

Chesterfield emergency services were called to the scene of a Chesterfield County School bus crash the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Photo: Chesterfield Police, Sgt. Rollins)

Chesterfield emergency services were called to the scene of a Chesterfield County School bus crash the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan/8News)

Police said the crash involved three total vehicles, including a school bus and a Chevrolet car.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Police said one student on board the bus reported an injury and was taken to the hospital by their parent. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with minor injuries — police did not say if the person was driving the bus or the Chevrolet.

Chesterfield Police said the driver of the school bus was cited for following too close.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.