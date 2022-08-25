CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Chesterfield and Richmond will soon be able to ride the bus as far West on Midlothian Turnpike as the Walmart near Huguenot Road, thanks to a new pilot project.

The county’s “Route 60 Transit Demonstration Project” is designed to demonstrate demand for the service, which will also feature new bus shelters and a “bus layover pad” along the proposed route.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Service currently ends at Stonebridge Plaza, which has become the center of an extensive revitalization effort. The five-mile extension would provide half-hour service from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sundays) starting in Fall 2023.

The current path of the 1A route. (Courtesy of GRTC)

The pilot study would extend service on the 1A line, which currently runs from Northside Richmond, through downtown, then on Hull Street, before it finally moves over to Midlothian Turnpike and ends at Stonebridge Plaza.

The project will cost a total of $2.35 million and will last for one year, after which the county will evaluate the viability of the service based on ridership goals set at the beginning of the pilot program.