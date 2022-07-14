CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family of three has been displaced after a fire raged through their attic, destroying a portion of the roof.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, all three residents were inside of their home — located at the 7100 block of Pony Cart Drive — when the fire started and were alerted to the incident by a smoke detector. The fire department added that the family saw smoke coming from the ceiling, from the fire that was taking place in the attic.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes of the call tonight, which came in just before 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to other areas of the home. The department said that the second floor did receive water damage. The family was not able to stay in the home afterward.

Crews believe the fire began from a bathroom fan in the house and said there is nothing suspicious about the cause.