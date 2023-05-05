CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Six people, including a child, are being helped by the Red Cross after their home was damaged by a fire on Friday evening.

Chesterfield Fire Crews responded to a house fire on Percival Street in Chester that was first reported at 7:12 p.m. on Friday, May 5. The first units arrived on scene five minutes after the first call reporting the fire.

According to Chesterfield Fire, the fire began on the first floor of the fire and then spread to the second floor. The fire was ultimately contained, but the back exterior of the house was damaged.

Credit: 8News/Nathan Piskator

Credit: 8News/Nathan Piskator

Credit: 8News/Nathan Piskator

Everyone inside the house was safely evacuated. One occupant suffered from smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The five adults and one child who lived in the home are now being helped by the Red Cross.