Eric Reid, 16, was found dead on Hickory Road in the Ettrick area just a week before his 17th birthday on Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: Rachel Keller/8News.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– It’s been more than two years since a young teenager was gunned down in the Ettrick community, and his family is still feeling the impact of his death.

On the night of Feb. 20, 2021, Chesterfield Police responded to Hickory Road for a shooting. Eric Reid, 16, was found dead there just a week before his 17th birthday.

Erica Jones, Eric’s mother, had bought him a new car for a birthday present. That car is still sitting in her backyard two years later and she hasn’t turned it on since he was murdered.

Eric Reid, 16, was found dead on Hickory Road in the Ettrick area just a week before his 17th birthday on Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: Rachel Keller/8News.

It’s an incredibly painful memory for Jones, especially because she can still see the crime scene every day from her home.

“Some days, I think I’m on top of everything. But lately it’s been bad,” Jones said. “That was my first born. That was my baby.”

Eric would have graduated in May 2022 from Matoaca High School. After reaching out to school, Jones was able to receive her son’s diploma.

Eric Reid would have graduated in May 2022 from Matoaca High School. After reaching out to school, Erica Jones was able to receive her son’s diploma. Credit: Rachel Keller/8News

His family members, including his four siblings, and close friends told 8News that Eric was goofy, outgoing and loved to fish.

Eric would have turned 19 on Friday, March 3. His loved ones celebrate the occasion each year, still without knowing who took his life. Jones is hoping for closure soon.

Eric Reid, 16, was found dead on Hickory Road in the Ettrick area just a week before his 17th birthday on Feb. 20, 2021. Two years later, he is still remembered by his friends and family, including his four siblings. Credit: Rachel Keller/8News.

“I still don’t know why. I know nothing at all,” Jones said. “I want the person who did it to be caught. I just want to know who did it. I can’t bring him back, but I feel like maybe I can start my process because it’s made it hard for me to work or do anything really with my kids. I’m scared to even leave my kids a lot.”

If you have information related to the incident, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.