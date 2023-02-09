CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you grow some delicious strawberries or make some amazing goat milk soap? Now is the time to submit your application for the Chesterfield Farmer’s Market, which is now accepting vendors for the 2023 market season.

The market is currently seeking vendors who are growers, producers and culinary artists.

Growers and producers sell products grown themselves or byproducts from animals they have raised. Accepted animal products and byproducts include poultry, eggs, cheese, pasta, seafood and milk products. Culinary artists produce consumable products like baked goods, pickles, salsas, kombucha and juices.

The 2023 season applications also have openings for a food truck for events on Chesterfield County property.

The Food Truck and Farmers Market Vendor Application can be found online now. Potential vendors are required to provide their contact information as well as a bit about their business and products. For questions about market applications, contact the farmer’s market manager.

The Chesterfield Farmer’s Market is held at 6707 Mimms Loop every Wednesday between May and September.