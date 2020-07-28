Chesterfield farmers to celebrate ‘National Farmers Market Week’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week come August.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition. The theme this year is ‘resiliency,’ as farmers face unique challenges as a result of the pandemic.

The event will be held Aug. 2 through Aug. 8 at the Chesterfield Government Complex. The Chesterfield County Farmer’s Market began in 2012.

Click here for more information about the market, including COVID-19 safety measures.

LATEST HEADLINES: