Chesterfield Fire and EMS announce death of fire recruit following medical emergency during training

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield Fire Department announced Saturday morning that one of its recruits has passed away following a medical emergency during physical training on July 1.

Tyvaughn Eldridge, 26, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at 6:43 a.m. Saturday morning.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and our sincere condolences go out to Firefighter Eldridge’s family and friends,” a statement on behalf of Chesterfield Fire Chief Edward L. Senter Jr. said. “This is a tragic loss of an amazing young man who made the commitment to serve his community. Firefighter Tyvaughn Eldridge will always be Chesterfield Fire and EMS family.”

The department is asking for privacy for Eldridge’s family and members of the department until more details can be released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.