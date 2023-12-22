CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS Dive team attempted to retrieve the vehicle that was submerged in Swift Creek Friday.

On Friday, Dec. 22, crews spent about eight hours trying to retrieve a car that had been submerged in Swift Creek in Chesterfield County on Dec. 16, killing the driver.

On Saturday, Dec. 16 at around 8:53 p.m., first responders from Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, as well as Virginia State Police troopers were called to White Bank Road near the boat ramp at Swift Creek for reports of a vehicle in the water.

At 10:55 p.m., rescue crews searched the water on boats and found a vehicle submerged in the water. The driver — 56-year-old Patricia K. Grant of the Chester area of Chesterfield — was pronounced dead on scene.

Chesterfield Police said that no foul play is suspected.

According to a spokesperson, the crews were unable to retrieve the car due to a downstream current and because it had settled into mud at the bottom of the creek. Last weekend’s heavy rains have also caused the water level to rise by three feet.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Dive team will continue efforts to retrieve the car.