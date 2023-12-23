CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS Dive team have successfully retrieved the car that was submerged into the water at Swift Creek on Dec. 16.

On Saturday, Dec. 22, crews retrieved the vehicle that was found submerged in the water at Swift Creek in Chesterfield County. (Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS)

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews use airbags to float the car upstream to be able to tow it out of the water at Swift Creek. (Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS)

On Dec. 16 at around 8:53 p.m., first responders from Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, as well as Virginia State Police troopers were called to White Bank Road near the boat ramp at Swift Creek for reports of a vehicle in the water.

At 10:55 p.m., rescue crews searched the water on boats and found a vehicle submerged in the water. The driver — later identified as Patricia K. Grant, 56, of the Chester area of Chesterfield — was pronounced dead on scene.

After spending eight hours on the water on Friday, Dec. 22, crews were unable to recover the car due to a downstream current and water level rise caused by heavy rains from the previous weekend. The vehicle had also settled into mud at the bottom of the creek.

According to a spokesperson, the SUV was 150 yards away from the boat landing, and was floated upstream with airbags before it was towed out of the water.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is still investigating the incident.