Firefighter injured while battling Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services worked to put out a house fire on Baldwin Road today. One of the firefighters suffered minor burns to their cheek while working to put out the flames.

Firefighters were called to the 4000 block of the road for the fire at 3:50 p.m. When called to the scene there were reports someone could have been inside. Upon arrival they determined no one was home.

Some explosions were heard coming from the home but officials cannot currently verify if that was linked to gunfire.

It is unclear where in the home the fire originated from.

While fire and EMS were in the area handling the fire Happy Hill Road was closed at Baldwin Road.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was marked under control.

Three people have been displaced by the fire.











This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.