Death toll rises to 6 in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services announced another adult death in connection to the house fire on Glass Road Friday.

Fire crews were called to the 9900 block of Glass Road shortly after midnight on Friday after a neighbor called 911. Once they arrived on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire from the first-floor window and immediately went into rescue mode.

A second and third alarm was called after hearing from neighbors that there were multiple people trapped inside. Crews requested five additional ambulances.

Crews found multiple victims on the first and second floor of the home. Four people were rescued out of a second-floor window. The incident was marked under control at 1:53 a.m.

This is the sixth death resulting from the fire, two adult females and four children ages 2-12 years old.