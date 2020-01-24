Fire rages through Chesterfield home, displacing family of 4

1  of  2
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family of four were forced out of their home as a result of a raging fire Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to a large house fire in the 10200 block of N. Donegal Drive just after 8 p.m. Arriving crews found a two-story home with visible flames and heavy smoke showing.

Jason Elmore, of Chesterfield Fire & EMS, told 8News two adults, two children and pets made it out the home safely. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

To combat the flames, firefighters were using a water shuttle operation as a result of no hydrants in the area.

As of 9:30 p.m., heavy fire was still visible and fire crews remain on scene.

No word of what may have led to the blaze.

Stay with 8News for updates.

