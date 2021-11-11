Chesterfield crews respond to fire at apartment building near Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building off of Jefferson Davis Highway on Thursday morning.

Crews arrived on scene at 6:03 a.m. to the apartment building on the 2500 block of New Park Road and noticed smoke coming from the second floor.

The small fire was marked under control at 6:27 a.m. and was contained by the sprinkler system.

There was fire damage to one apartment and water damage to several others, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Three adults were displaced and assisted by Red Cross.