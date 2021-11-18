Chesterfield fire crews fight six-acre brush fire near Winterpock Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Fire Department said crews battled a six-acre brush fire near Winterpock Road on Thursday afternoon.

The department said they got a call for the fire at 2:55 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Danielle Barnes, a homeowner in the area, said a neighbor who lives several acres away had a bonfire last night. The flames of today’s fire rushed toward Barne’s home, getting within 30 feet of it. The fire did not damage the home, and the fire department said it was slow-moving enough they could stop it.

However, fire crews said the call they received was made from a different home.

As of 5 p.m. crews were still working the incident. The department said they’ll be looking for hotspots for several more hours.

Luckily, no one has been injured as a result of this brush fire.

Officials told 8News the neighbor has been charged with illegally burning and issued a summons.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshall asked people to be cautious with fires, like outdoor cooking and cigarettes, on dry and windy days. He added that the leaves on the ground help fire spread faster.

