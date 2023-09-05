CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Fire Department is actively fighting a commercial building fire on Midlothian Turnpike.

The call for the structure fire was made for the 800 block of Research Road at 10:17 a.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said crews are at the scene, fighting the blaze behind 11125 Midlothian Turnpike — the same address as a McDonald’s restaurant.

The fire department said there is currently an active scene.

