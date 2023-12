CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews respond to a fatal house fire in the Midlothian area that has killed one person.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, at about 5 p.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at the 11705 block of Featherstone Court.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responding to a fatal house fire at the 11705 block of Featherstone Court on Saturday, Dec. 16. (Photo: Mark Morales, 8News)

(Photo: Mark Morales, 8News)

According to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, one person is dead.