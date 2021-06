Fire crews respond to Wood and Iron for a small kitchen fire on Wednesday, June 30. (Photo: 8News Digital Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield fire crews quickly contained a small kitchen fire at the Midlothian Wood and Iron location.

The owner of the restaurant, Kevin McGrath, was at the scene and told 8News that the fire was isolated to one piece of equipment.

Fire crews said nobody was hurt. They’re still working to determine the cause of the fire.

