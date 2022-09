CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large cloud of smoke billowed through a new development in Chesterfield County, prompting a response from the Chesterfield County Fire Department.

Residents of a new development in Chesterfield stood outside their homes on the 12300 block of Wescott Way and watched as thick black smoke plumed into the sky Monday afternoon. Chesterfield Fire crews responded and are currently at the scene.

Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News

