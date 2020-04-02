Chesterfield Fire deems 2-alarm blaze on Marina Drive ‘accidental’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An apartment fire that forced four adults and two children out of their homes was deemed accidental, according to the Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Marina Drive just before 7 p.m. Wednesday following reports of an apartment fire. Fire crews arrived to find fire coming from a second-floor apartment.

Marina Drive 2-alarm apartment fire under control. 3 apartments impacted (two with fire/smoke damage, one with water damage). No injuries as police/fire evacuated adjacent apartments. pic.twitter.com/AAl3RkkIXW — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) April 1, 2020

Fire officials say the fire was placed under control in about 30 minutes.

Three apartment units were damaged. The displaced residents are being assisted by friends and family.

The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, caused by combustible items placed too close to a heat source. Fire officials remind residents that you should keep all combustibles at least 3 feet away from any heat source.

