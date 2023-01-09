CPR manikins can take the beating, so you don’t have to crack anyone’s ribs or trigger vomiting because you’re trying to learn CPR.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Department is hosting a free class on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

The class will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Chester Library on the 11800 block of Centre Street in the Chester area.

The class will be free but registration is required, which can be done here. Anyone aged 13 or over can participate, but those between the ages of 13 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants will not be able to receive CPR/AED certification for this class.

According to Chesterfield County, sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time, and community training in CPR and AEDs can save lives.