CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews are currently responding to a brush fire on the side of Interstate 95 North near Woods Edge Drive, causing delays for drivers.
According to Chesterfield County’s active police/fire calls, crews responded at around 4:23 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
According to 511Virginia, the northbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all currently closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.