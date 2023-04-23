CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews are currently responding to a brush fire on the side of Interstate 95 North near Woods Edge Drive, causing delays for drivers.

According to Chesterfield County’s active police/fire calls, crews responded at around 4:23 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

According to 511Virginia, the northbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all currently closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.