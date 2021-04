CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One ill-fated dinner resulted in a visit from Chesterfield County Fire Department on Sunday night.

Crews responded to a call for a structure fire at the 3800 block of Creek Way on April 4. When firefighters arrived, they learned the reason for the call was a cooking pot was on fire on an apartment balcony.

Luckily the department said there was no fire or smoke damage to the apartment and no one had to relocate because of this incident.