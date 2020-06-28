Chesterfield Fire: One person dead near Appomattox River

1  of  4
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a person died while Chesterfield responders were working to get them to safety near the Appomattox River.

Chesterfield Fire received a call that a person was underwater near the Appomattox River around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived on scene, the person had made it out of the river by themselves, but was in critical condition at the time.

8News was told that crews were having difficulties getting the equipment down to help the person — who was under a dam.

The patient later died and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is now investigating the cause of the death.

