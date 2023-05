CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews arrived to Stonewood Manor Drive in Chesterfield County at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Friday, May 19 for a reported house fire.

According to Chesterfield Fire, the fire began under the rear porch of the home.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and the amount of displacements is unknown.

The scene remains active. Four fire companies are on scene working on the blaze.

This is a developing story.