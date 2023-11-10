CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield firefighters are currently working on controlling a mulch fire that is burning along Shell Road near Interstate 95.

The fire was first reported in the 8100 block of Shell Road around 3:26 a.m.

Around 4:30 a.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials confirmed a large pile of mulch was on fire at a yard product business, and there were no buildings or homes on fire.

By 5:40 a.m., fire crews were still working to put out the fire. As a result, Shell Road is closed, but there is no impact on traffic on I-95 or Route 1.

Around 7:15 a.m., a spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the wind had caused the fire to spread in some spots but crews were working to extinguish them quickly.

“Crews will be on scene for an extended time working to put out the fire,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for the latest.