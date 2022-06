Alicia A. Monahan (Photo: Chesterfield County Fire and EMS)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS are mourning a firefighter who died unexpectedly while off-duty.

According to the Chesterfield Professional Fire Fighters Association, 41-year-old Alicia Monahan was teaching a swift water rescue course in North Carolina on Saturday, June 25, when she unexpectedly passed away.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, Monahan was part of the department for over 11 years. She leaves behind a fiancé and two sons.