CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An award-winning Chesterfield firefighter tragically died this morning in a crash in King and Queen County.

Captain Jason Ware, 46, was killed in a crash near West Point this morning while on his way to work, according to a spokesperson with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and express our sincere condolences to Captain Ware’s family including his wife and two daughters,” said Fire Chief Edward “Loy” Senter Jr. “The department will be providing support as needed to the family and coworkers during this very difficult time.”

Ware was a 20-year veteran of Chesterfield Fire and EMS who had been assigned to Engine 201 “A” Shift at the Chester Fire Station — one of the busiest in the county.

After graduating from Recruit School #33, Ware served in multiple station assignments before being assigned to Chester. Throughout his career, Ware received a number of awards and even recently served on the department’s recruit interview panel, hiring a new generation of firefighters in Chesterfield County.