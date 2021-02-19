Chesterfield firefighters battle a double house fire on Huguenot Road Friday afternoon

A house fire at the 1800 block of Huguenot Road in Chesterfield, on Feb. 19, 2021. (Photo: 8News photographer Will McCue)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Fire Department fought two house fires in the 10800 block of W Huguenot Road Friday afternoon.

The department said units originally responded to one house fire at 10809 W Huguenot Road, but after arriving found the home next door had also caught on fire.

The fire started in a back room on the first floor of the house. People were inside at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

The fire in the house next door was in the kitchen. No one was home at the time of the fire except for a dog who made it out safely.

The Chesterfield Fire Department says the cause of both fires appears to be downed power lines.

The homeowner of the second house says a branch took down a power line outside of their home and impacted a service line directly connected to their house.

The fires displaced two families, impacting a total of six to eight people. Neither home was totally lost but both suffered damage in at least one room.

