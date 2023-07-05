CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS extinguished a house fire in the Magnolia Grove area on the Fourth of July.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, crews were called to the 16000 block of White Daisy Loop for a reported structure fire.

Units arrived on the scene to find a heavy fire coming from the residents’ garage — attached to the house. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control shortly after 11 p.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire but one firefighter suffered a medical emergency while at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and discharged but is now okay, according to authorities.

(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

(Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

Four people — two adults and two children — were displaced due to damage to the house.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. The fire remains under investigation by Chesterfield Fire and EMS.