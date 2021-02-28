Chesterfield firefighters battle multi-family blaze on Strathmore Road overnight

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS on Strathmore Road overnight. (Photo by Chesterfield County Fire and EMS)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS responded to reports of a fire with people trapped inside around midnight.

Chesterfield Fire arrived at the 6100 block of Strathmore Road to a one-story, multi-family apartment with heavy fire showing from one apartment and fire venting through the roof.

A working incident was declared, and a second alarm was requested because of the possibility of multiple people still inside.

Crew searched the entire apartment and found no one trapped or injured.

Firefighters cotinued working on the blaze and after nearly an hour, the fire was under control.

Nine occupants were displaced due to the fire and two out of the four units were severely damaged.

No injuries were reported to the occupants or firefighters. The fire is currently under investigation.